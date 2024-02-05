Okanagan's Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team seeking new members to help keep animals safe during disasters

Photo: ALERT A happy rescued pup in the care of an ALERT volunteer.

The Okanagan's Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, or ALERT, is gearing up to host a series of training and awareness courses for those interested in getting into volunteering with the dedicated group.

Each year, the ALERT team of volunteers is on hand during natural disasters like floods and wildfires, working all around the region ensuring animals in need of evacuation or other emergency aide get what they need and have shelter.

On Feb. 25 in Penticton, an Emergency Pet Services 101 course will be held in Penticton, which is the team's mandatory yearly training, so a perfect time for new members to get their foot in the door.

The cost is $65 and includes the annual membership fee of $20, which goes towards the non-profit's operational expenses.

Once a member, volunteers can get involved in plenty more training and rescue opportunities to expand their skill set.

On March 3 and March 10 in Oliver, a free-for-members Emergency Equine Husbandry event will focus on how to care for large animals during an evacuation.

And a related Technical Large Animal Emergency Response Awareness course with mixed classroom and hands-on training will take place April 13 and 14 in Oliver.

It is not unusual for the ALERT team to be called to help with large animals in rural areas. In the summer of 2023, more than 40 horses, a portion of more than 200 animals all together, had to be evacuated due to the Park RIll near Twin Lakes.

During the same summer, the Desert Park Racetrack became an evacuation facility during the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos.

ALERT organizers hope these new training sessions will help the whole team be better prepared in advance should such emergencies happen again.

Riding 4 Life Ranch and Feedway Stables are working with ALERT to make sure more evacuation spaces are available around the region this year. Feedway has also recently donated $20,000 to buy fencing panels, and will be ALERT's new emergency headquarters in Penticton.

ALERT welcomes as many hands on deck as possible to ensure domestic and farm animals of all sizes are safe during disasters.

For more information on ALERT in general, click here, or send any questions about registration for the upcoming events and membership to Deb McBride at [email protected].