Local, lovely options for Valentine's month in Penticton

Support local and share the love with the ones you love this Valentine’s month in Penticton.

Highway 97 Brewing Company will be hosting the For the Love of Critters fundraiser on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring an evening full of love for all critters, pets and animals in support of Critteraid.

Priced at $25, the event includes a full buffet dinner and drink, trivia with prizes up for grabs and the opportunity to bid on some great, donated items.

“We love animals so we reached out to the good folks at Critteraid,” said general manager John Kapusty, referring to a long-standing animal sanctuary in Summerland.

“We have always had dogs and cats ourselves and we feel strongly that the bond between animals and humans is a special one. Animals offer humans an unconditional love, provide therapy and help with our general well being. Animals entertain us, help us raise our families, teach our kids to love all life, and are just such an amazing part of our planet. When we approached Critteraid about their needs they immediately said ‘yes, let’s host an event.’”

Considering Highway 97 Brewery is dog-friendly, it makes a great space to host the event!

“These fundraisers are open to anyone who wants to buy a ticket and support these great causes,” said Kapusty, adding that Highway 97 will be hosting an additional fundraiser on Mar. 16 for the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society called The Pot of Gold Fundraiser which will feature live entertainment.

“These will be fun nights and the brewery really comes alive when we have a full house.”

For more information, visit visit hwy97brewery.com.

“Dip into something daring” at Red Barn Winery during their Sip & Dip: Fondue Edition will be held Feb. 9-11, and on the 16th and 17th.

Guests can treat themselves to tasting four wines while enjoying “gooey, delightful rebellion” fondue, priced at $50 a couple or $25 a couple for Wine League members. All are welcome, no matter their relationship status.

For more information and to book your time slot, click here.

Try your hand at Citrus + Sage Co’s candle making event, hosted at Sociale Enoteca Ristorante on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Priced at $82.95, the two hour event will feature a variety of events to choose from to make one 7.5 ounce glass jar candle or two 3 oz tin candles, all while sipping on an included glass of wine.

Sociale’s charcuterie, dolci, espresso bar and wine bar will also be available to order from.

No experience is necessary. Click here for more information.

Share the love of laughter at the Romance at the Table improv show at Tempest Theatre and Film Society on Feb. 9 and 10 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, including ticket prices, visit tempest.ca

And don’t miss the Dueling Pianos featuring Justin Glibbery & Monica Tracey at Barley Mill Brew Pub.

Only 55 tickets are available for the event, and are priced at $15 each.

Visit the main bar at the Barley Mill to purchase your ticket.

And as usual, many local restaurants and wineries are hosting Valentine's Day special dinners or events, including:

