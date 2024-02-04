Highway 97 will temporarily close again near Summerland Tuesday

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 is once again open north of Summerland after it was closed for blasting earlier.

Another planned closure will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Highway 97 will be temporarily closed Sunday morning north of Summerland for continued blasting work.

The highway, between Callan Road and Okanagan Provincial Park, will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while crews work at the slide site.