Summerland rescue fundraising for animal care through Valentine's Day Event with Highway 97 Brewing

Casey Richardson

An upcoming event hosted by Penticton's Highway 97 brewing is a perfect Valentine's date for all animal lovers.

The Critteraid Animals Sanctuary in Summerland is hosting 'For the Love of Critters' on Wednesday to fundraise for all of the animals in their care.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Admission gets you a drink and a delicious buffet dinner. All proceeds go to helping animals of all kinds in our community through Critteraid. There'll be a 50/50 draw, and both a live and silent auction of some amazing items donated by local artists, businesses and dedicated animal lovers," Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said.

Some of the items up for auction include gift baskets, gift cards and a portable Catio and some beautiful works of art.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations. The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, chickens, cows, llamas, goats, alpacas, and a peacock.

"If you and your loved one or your best friend or family member are animal lovers and want to have a great night, enjoin drinks, delicious food and the rush of getting that winning bid on some great auction items. Come buy a ticket or two and support us," Dunstan-Adams said.

Tickets are $25 and available at either Highway 97 Brewing Company, the Critteraid Charity Shoppe or online at Eventbrite here.