Palmer Steakhouse Casual sees success in their first month open in Penticton, eager for more

Casey Richardson

Aiming to be a "casual but fun steakhouse," a new restaurant in Penticton has said they've seen a great response in their first month of business.

Palmer Steakhouse Casual officially opened doors on Jan. 2, joining BC’s Dine Around program and hosting people before and after events, being right near the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The restaurant is also a part of the Mackenzie Hospitality Group, which runs the Gunbarrel Saloon up at Apex Mountain and Shaugnessy’s Cove in Summerland.

GM Caley Fraser said people can expect to see similar faces from both establishments also at Palmer.

"[We've] got lots of fun personalities on staff, nice touches in the dining room with light fixtures to set the mood and, very cool candles on the table," she said.

"We've got some art installations from 4th Meridian, we've got big giant plant installations from Garden Works. We really want to be that casual vibe, but a little bit upscale dining."

The menu features five different steaks for diners to choose from, with sides and sauces, along with handhelds, salads, and pasta options. Local beer and wine are on the drink list, and some vibrant cocktails.

"We want it to be a place for people to gather pre and post event at the SOEC or the trading Convention Center. Somewhere people come and celebrate milestone occasions or a Tuesday night alike," Fraser added.

Being a part of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, the restaurant also opens at 7 a.m. for brunch.

Coming up in the spring, the restaurant will have 100-seat rooftop patio opening, looking north to Okanagan Lake.

"[It will be a] different food concept and drinks concept out there than in the restaurant so it'll kind of be its own space. So we'll have the restaurant down here going we'll have the rooftop cranking, summer will be in full swing. Tourists will be loving it, locals will be loving it. We look forward to being able to serve everyone out there."

Palmer Steakhouse Casual is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch runs until 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. For more information or to check out their menu, head to their website here.