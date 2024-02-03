Summerland museum shares a look back at a winter cabin in 1932

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back this week at a February scene 92 years ago.

The photograph, which is from 1932, depicts a local resident's cabin, known as 'Willowbrook'.

The cabin was owned by Joe Liddell.

"Known to everyone as "Joe", Sidney Albert Liddell first appears on our records on the 1903 voters list," The museum wrote in their post.

"He bought and farmed Lot 4 from the Summerland Syndicate and also had a pre-emption west of Faulder which he called Dingley Dell."

Liddell was enlisted in WW1, and on his return lived in 'Willowbrook' in Garnett Valley.

The museum said he kept the land around his cabin as a bird and wildlife sanctuary and taught many young people to appreciate nature there.

"In 1926, Joe, along with Bert Simpson and Eric Tait, started an annual bird census in the Summerland area. They continued for over 20 years, with growing numbers of observers joining in, and ultimately the South Okanagan Naturalist Club took over the event."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday.