Local philanthropist donates $300,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital Oncology Clinic

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation Left to right: Ian Lindsay, CEO, SOS Medical Foundation, John Pankiw

A longtime Penticton resident has given a generous donation once again, this time supporting the Penticton Regional Hospital's Oncology Department.

The South Okanagan Similameen Medical Foundation announced that esteemed philanthropist John Pankiw committed a $300,000 donation to the PRH Oncology Clinic on Thursday.

"This substantial contribution, dedicated to the sponsorship of the Staff Lounge, not only supports the essential work of the Oncology staff but also addresses the critical need for upgrades to tackle the rising cancer prevalence," SOS shared in their news release.

"His generosity will play a pivotal role in addressing the growing demand for an enhanced oncological facility as we brace ourselves for the estimated 30 per cent increase in cancer rates in our region over the next two decades."

The SOS Medical Foundation shared that projections indicate that 1 in 4 individuals in the local community will experience cancer in their lifetime, underscoring the urgent need for improvements and advancements in oncological care.

"Pankiw's gift becomes even more vital in providing the necessary resources to enhance the new clinic and support systems for both patients and healthcare professionals, ensuring our community is well-equipped to provide the best cancer care, closer to home."

Pankiw also donated to the foundation in October 2015, giving $100,000 to help launch the Rotary Club of Penticton’s contribution to the SOS Medical Foundation’s $20-million campaign to provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion.

He also is the name behind the Tree of Dreams – the 30 foot Christmas tree he gifted to the PRH rooftop in 2021 to show his admiration for the city’s regional hospital.

“Pankiw's philanthropic vision not only uplifts the current healthcare landscape but also lays the foundation for a resilient and responsive healthcare system to meet the challenges posed by the rising cancer rates in our region," Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, said.