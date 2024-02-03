South Okanagan ski hills pushing through waves of changing weather

Casey Richardson

It has been a rollercoaster season so far in weather and snow fall for South Okanagan ski resorts, who remain hopeful that the rest of the season will return better conditions.

Baldy Mountain Resort outside of Oliver and Apex Mountain Resort outside of Penticton have experienced a range of conditions, from waiting on snow in warm weather to freezing temperatures shutting down the hills to rain pouring down this week.

"We're in a mountain environment, we take the good with the bad. Not every single day is going to be blue sky and powder. We know that we're going to have some weather conditions. This one we've had a lot of up swings on both, extreme warm to extreme cold. But that's fine, you roll with it," Apex Mountain general manager James Shalman said.

"This past week, we got this big Pineapple Express warm trend that came through. And we did get some rain this past week, which obviously deteriorated our conditions a little bit. But the future looks good. It does look like it's already starting to cool down."

Baldy Resort Services Manager Brandan Datoff said the rain definitely didn't help the hill, but thanks to their groomers they've been able to keep all their runs open for the time being.

"We've seen it all within three weeks. So it's been a wild ride for sure. We've been able to cope with it, which is great. Our groomer drivers have really been able to help keep snow in areas that are more important than others," he added. "It's getting better. We've been seeing a better riding in the afternoon as the sun kind of hits us."

With less people hitting the hill, other ski resort businesses are feeling the impact too.

"I think a lot of the riders around here do tend to like to ride in better conditions, and we just haven't really seen that quite yet. It'd be nice if it was a little bit busier," Datoff said, adding that they have quite a few events coming up in February that will hopefully bring in the crowds

Shalman said unfortunately, Apex hasn't been seeing the large quantity of skier visits that they have had in the last few years.

"So all the businesses on mountain including our own which are the rental shops, snow school, the mountain shop, general store, liquor store, Edge Bistro, the Gunbarrel saloon, Longshots Steakhouse, they're all feeling it as we all are, because it's all reflective on the same thing, which is this a decrease in skier visits this year," he added.

"Our numbers are definitely down, especially if I'm comparing to last year because last year, we had a phenomenal opening."

Both ski resorts also deal with rime ice build up, which can sometimes halt chair lift operations while crews work on clearing it off or fixing it.

There is also more snow in the forecast over the weekend and into next week for both hills.

"We're trying everything here to have our season at Baldy extended every year. We're excited to finish up the season nice and strong and hopefully we get some more snow," Datoff said. "We've got some BC snowboard events coming here. So we're looking forward to some of our bigger events and we also have the Winemakers [event] at the end of February as well."

Apex has multiple moguls events coming up in the next few week, including the NorAm Cup, presented by Freestyle Canada and Toyo Tires from Feb. 15 to 18.

"I'm hoping that we have quite a bit more snow just to set us up for the last half of the season, February and March can be absolutely fantastic as far as snowfall and snow quantity," Shalman added.

Keep an eye out on Baldy Mountain’s website here or Apex Mountain's website here for regular updates on snowfall and grooming reports, as they expect to see a change coming soon.