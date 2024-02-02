Ellis Creek dog park in Penticton closed until late February for upgrades

Photo: City of Penticton

Ellis Creek Dog Park in Penticton will be closed until Feb. 23 as city crews endeavour to complete planned upgrades ahead of schedule.

Located at 100 Industrial Place, the park will be getting engineered wood fiber surfacing and a concrete accessible pathway.

Further work, which may require further intermittent closures, includes tree planting and installation of shade structures and a dog activity area.

Ellis Creek Dog Park is just one of six city dog parks that are set for upgrades this year.