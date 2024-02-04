Penticton to ponder new waste collection agreement ahead of current plan expiry

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council will soon deliberate a new waste collection agreement that, if adopted, would run until 2032 and may see as-yet unknown fee increases for users.

“The City of Penticton partnered with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and neighbouring south Okanagan communities on a regional RFP for waste collection services to leverage economies of scale and take advantage of efficiencies with vehicle procurement and route design,” said David Kassian, the city’s sustainability supervisor, in a press release issued Friday.

”The proposed agreement will not see any significant service changes for Penticton residents, will provide a seamless transition when the new contract takes effect, and will help with the continued implementation of the Community Climate Action Plan.”

The current contract expires on June 30, 2025.

Kassian noted that part of the lead time is to "allow for the successful contractor to procure new collection vehicles, which can take up to 18 months."

The proposed agreement is with the same provider that currently works in the city, Waste Connections of Canada.

Details of the contract would include:

The collection fleet will change in truck construction from a split body (2 compartments) truck to single packer (1 compartment) trucks. The purpose of this change is to minimize contamination of the recycling, yard waste, and future mixed food and yard waste streams.

Secured pricing to adjust service levels to accommodate the introduction of Mixed Food and Yard Waste collection without the requirement to renegotiate pricing.

A report that will be discussed by council next week estimates that annual collection cost is expected to be approximately $1,370,000 when the current contract expires in 2025. The estimated annual cost of the new agreement would be $1,580,000.

"These are both estimates as both contracts allow for a TCPI increase for 2024, which will not be known until early 2025. This equates to a roughly 16 per cent increase, or $210,000, relative to what is currently budgeted for future years in the 2024-2028 Financial Plan, which is why council’s approval is being sought," explained the press release.

The city's current annual average user fees for curbside collection properties is $193, or $36 for multifamily properties.

Kassian’s report notes that "an increase in collection costs will not necessarily equate to the same increase in user fees, as the user fees also include tipping/disposal fees and other revenues/expenses. Fees and charges for 2025 will be brought forward later this fall."

Council will discuss the matter at its regular meeting Tuesday.