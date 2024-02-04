Penticton Art Gallery to once again host epic chili cook-off event

Photo: Contributed Thomas Bridson & Cannery Brewing ? People?s Choice winner for Loving Mugs 2023

The Penticton Art Gallery is inviting the public to enjoy an evening of flavour and culinary creativity, as local chefs battle to serve the best chili.

The 2024 Loving Mugs chili cook-off will take place the evening of Thursday, Feb. 8 at the gallery, billed as a way to infuse winter with heat and spice.

It's a modification of the art gallery's ever-popular soup competition. Local chefs will be rolling up their sleeves to provide attendees with a wide array of chili tastings, with meat-based, vegetarian and vegan options available, all vying to be awarded the coveted People's Choice award.

"Every ticket to the Loving Mugs Event comes complete with a unique, handcrafted mug, providing attendees access to a tantalizing array of chili tastings that will surely set taste buds ablaze," explained the art gallery in a press release issued Friday.

"As an extra treat, participants will receive an exclusive secret recipe book, enabling them to recreate their favourites in the comfort of their own kitchens."

Tasters will get to vote for their favourites in a variety of categories, like spiciest, beaniest or most unique ingredients.

The gallery warns attendees to come hungry, because there will be plenty to try. Participating entries this year are coming from:

Slackwater Brewing

Gratify

Highway 97 Brewing

Angry Vegan

Cannery Brewing

Match Eatery

Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar

Chef Stefanos Liapis

Honey Toast

Chef Kristine Lee

Dream Café

Beverages from Cannery Brewing and Gold Hill Winery will also be on hand to enjoy — and cool down tastebuds if necessary.

Tickets are $40 for Penticton Art Gallery members and $45 for non-members, with proceeds going right back to the non-profit organization.

More information and tickets can be found online here, or by calling the gallery at 250.493.2928 or visiting in person at 199 Marina Way.