Planned blasting, cancelled, then back on again on Highway 97 near Summerland this weekend

Photo: MoTI

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

In an abrupt turnaround, AIM Roads has followed up on an earlier press release announcing that blasting is back on as previously scheduled on Sunday.

Highway 97 will be closed to traffic in both directions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 p.m.

Planned blasting on Highway 97 near Summerland has been cancelled this weekend.

AIM Roads had previously announced a closure on Feb. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., part of ongoing rockslide mitigation work between Callan Road and Okanagan Provincial Park on the highway.

On Friday, they announced the cancellation.

They advised that a new date is "to be announced."