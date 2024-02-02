Summerland council to discuss allowing liquor vendors and sampling at Memorial Park during community market

Photo: Facebook/Summerland Farmer's Market

The Summerland District Market is seeking local council approval to expand their offerings this year to include alcohol.

The market, which has replaced what used to be known as the Tuesday Farmer's Market, has Memorial Park booked Tuesdays from April 30 until September 24, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. this year.

They hope council will support waiving an existing bylaw prohibiting alcohol in the park, just during the market.

"We are not requesting any sort of liquor service or consumption outside samples, as our focus is to maintain a family/ community friendly environment," the market's request letter reads.

"We simply request authorization to allow licensed local existing businesses to take part in the market, and if this variance is granted we will ensure applicable parties strictly adhere to the BC Liquor Control requirements."

In a report that will be presented to council, district staff note the bylaw department has no concerns, nor do the RCMP.

They note that adding more vendors is good for the growth of the market and community in general.

Council will discuss the matter at their regular meeting on Feb. 6.