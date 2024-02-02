Penticton Vees to take anti-bullying stance at upcoming Pink the Rink event

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees are once again holding their annual Pink the Rink night in a strong anti-bullying stance.

On Friday, Feb. 16 in their game against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Vees will be decked out in pink and afterward, the jerseys will be auctioned off online.

Fans are also encouraged to wear pink to the game.



“The Vees are excited to have all the schools back for another great event,” said Vees director of ticketing Amanda Lysohirka in a press release issued Friday.

‘We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for diversity and acceptance. Our Pink the Rink event helps elevate anti-bullying initiatives and fosters a better environment for our youth.”



Students from several elementary schools from across School District 67 will be in attendance. Cobs Bread is giving away a $500 prize in a school spirit cheering competition during the first intermission.



Special group pricing is available for elementary school students and their families. Tickets for Pink the Rink night can be purchased at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, as well as online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

