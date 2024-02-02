School District 67 in Penticton entering public feedback period ahead of potential school closures

Photo: Castanet

School District 67 is moving forward with gathering public feedback ahead of a proposed shakeup to local Penticton and Summerland schools.

At a School District 67 meeting Wednesday, elected board members voted to initiate a 60-day public consultation process on the proposed "Long-Range Facilities Plan," which was announced in January and includes school closures.

That plan proposes the closure of Summerland, Parkway and Carmi Elementary schools, with the facilities to be repurposed in an as-yet undetermined way, and the conversion of KVR and Skaha Lake middle schools into Kindergarten to Grade 7 facilities, and Summerland Middle School into a Kindergarten to Grade 6 facility.

Columbia Elementary would transition from a Princess Margaret feeder school to a Penticton Secondary feeder school, and some ConnectEd programming could potentially be relocated to a new location in 2025-26.

District staff explained in January that schools are overall under capacity, and the district faces $1 million in "unfunded inflationary cost pressures" each year.

According to district staff, enrolment in the district has decreased by 36 per cent since 2001, and that shows no sign of changing significantly over the next 20 years.

The elimination of middle schools and consolidation of students to fewer physical locations, they argue, will help the bottom line and ensure funds are still available for extracurricular programming like the arts which are sometimes the first on the chopping block when budget pressures arrive.

The transitions would take place over several years, and capital costs to convert middle schools to elementary schools would cost about $3 million. The elementary closures would not be enacted until the 2025-26 school year, and the full completion would be in the 2026-27 school year.

The currently proposed school closures would save an estimated $1.5 million each year on an annual basis, on the low side, according to information provided by staff.

On Wednesday, the board agreed to move forward with next steps for public feedback.

Three engagement sessions will be held in February, to which all community members are welcome.

They will include a collection of feedback and questions, focused "table talks" on considerations and the opportunity for the public to view various proposed components of the lan visually.

Further engagement will take place in March, though dates and specifics have not yet been determined.

Photo: SD 67

More information, including how to get involved both in person and online, can be found here.