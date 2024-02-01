Penticton will soon host educational hands-on reptile event in support of rescue in peril

Photo: The Reptile Guy

British Columbia's most unique animal rescue and education centre is coming to Penticton for Family Day weekend, hoping to stir up as much interest as possible as they fight to keep their doors open for exotic animals to find a safe forever home.

Former Pentictonite Mike Hopcraft is the man behind Wild Education, a rescue based in the Lower Mainland that specializes in reptiles.

By his estimation, they are the only such organization remaining in B.C., taking in everything from geckos to monitor lizards, turtles to giant tortoises, and tiny snakes to pythons.

Hopcraft, also known as "The Reptile Guy" frequently brings his animals to the Okanagan for educational purposes through private bookings at schools, birthday parties and events, including the upcoming Family Day festivities at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Unfortunately, the reptile rescue is at a crossroads. They need to move locations, and in the meantime have stopped accepting new rescue animals.

"It was honestly a really hard thing for me to do," Hopcraft said, of the decision to shut down intake.

"When we stop taking animals in there really isn't anywhere for reptiles to go [in B.C.] ... So we're trying to raise the money so that we can kind of get our rescue program resumed again."

Hopcraft said reptiles are "misunderstood creatures," that are sometimes purchased in ignorance at pet stores and end up in need of medial help, but don't garner the same public pity as dogs and cats.

"We're dealing with those animals that people just don't understand or they're scared of or think should be in the wild. We don't really get the same support as a cute fluffy animal rescue," Hopcraft explained, adding that can be frustrating.

"We're a small rescue that doesn't really get much support, so we really have to work to keep it funded ... the issue is the sudden expense of moving. That's what we're dealing with. We're worried about what happens if we don't [keep going]."

Numbers of reptiles in need of rescue are rising each year, he said. More than 130 ended up at the rescue in 2023 alone.

Some are re-homed after receiving care, but many are there for the long haul. Domesticated reptiles are not candidates for re-homing in the wild.

"We really wish people would realize that there's just as much of a need for a reptile rescue as a puppy or kitten rescue, because the animals deserve just the same amount of respect as the furry ones, they just don't get it because of what they look like," Hopcraft said.

That's why Hopcraft runs the education side of the rescue, touring around B.C. with select animals to show people that they are not scary, and are deserving of care and attention.

He is a frequent visitor to Penticton, having graduated from Penticton Secondary School, and promises that this upcoming Family Day weekend event will be bigger than anything before.

The usual suspects will be coming along — exotic snakes, lizards, frogs, rodents, birds and spiders of all kinds and sizes — along with some special guests, including a very rare rhinoceros iguana and a 120-pound giant tortoise.

Attendees will be able to learn more about the animals and, when appropriate, touch or hold them.

Hopcraft said there will be trained volunteers set up at stations around the Penticton Lakeside Resort conference centre room, rotating the animals through during the day.

He said it will be an extremely family-friendly event, geared at fostering curiosity and excitement about the animal kingdom.

The hope is that the three-day event will raise some money to keep the rescue dream afloat, as well as spreading awareness and, of course, fun.

It all takes place Feb. 17 to 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first two days and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the final day.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and those under two are free. A family of four can attend for a special $40 rate.

Tickets are cash-only at the door. For more on the rescue including their GoFundMe, click here.