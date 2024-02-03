Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship shares success story of innovative frost-protection for orchards

Photo: OSS

Hoping to help farmers deal with unseasonably harsh weather, the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship society held a talk with a local biologist in Penticton on protecting against Mother Nature by introducing back a natural area.

Stewardship Biologist Lia McKinnon was at the Penticton Museum Auditorium for "Cultivating Conversation: How local farmers are using nature to grow greener," to talk about a case study in Osoyoos where a local orchard re-established a wetland to provide frost protection to their fruit trees.

The concept comes from nature-based solutions, which is using a range of land management approaches that include ecosystem-based adaptation, natural climate solutions, and green infrastructure to address common concerns.

"Many local farms are on the leading edge of applying nature-based solutions to enhance productivity on their farms while also benefiting wildlife through enhancing and maintaining habitat," OSS said in their case study.

"Over the past 10-15 years fruit and grape growers in the southern Okanagan Valley of British Columbia have faced substantial losses as unseasonably harsh weather wreaks havoc on produce. Responding to this challenge, Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship collaborated with Ranbir and Shinder Kambo, and Environmental Farm Plan to devise a nature-based solution for frost protection in their cherry orchard."

The farm was dealing with a poor fruit production due to frost damage to fruit buds and flowers. When they decided to replant three acres, they saw an opportunity to address the frost issue by re-establishing a pond.

"Beyond frost protection, the pond promised to enhance biodiversity on the farm, serving as habitat for beneficial insects and organisms crucial for orchard management, as well as wildlife, including species at risk like the tiger salamander and spadefoot."

With many ponds and wetlands in the area already lost due to development, OSS said creating a new pond could significantly aid these endangered species.

OSS partnered up with the farm, bringing in expertise in pond design and rehabilitation work to the table, jointly funded through the Environmental Farm Plan program and a financial commitment from the Kambos.

"The land was re-contoured in the fall, followed by pond excavation in the winter and planting in the following spring. The pond was crafted with features tailored to support desirable breeding habitat for amphibians like spadefoots (being less athletic than some of their frog cousins, the slope of the soil into the pond is important- if too steep, spadefoots won't be able to exit)," OSS added.

Through transforming an unproductive area of the orchard back into a more natural state, the Kambos successfully mitigated frost damage in the vicinity after installation.

"Furthermore, the biodiversity within the farm landscape has flourished. They take pride in the restoration of a critical wildlife habitat, noting that the pond is now utilized by endangered spadefoots," OSS said.

"In addition to providing frost protection in an orchard scenario, re-establishing ponds and wetlands can be a solution to water storage and flood mitigation as well."