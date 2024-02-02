Savoury handmade pie shop opens doors in Penticton's downtown

Casey Richardson

There’s a new pie shop on the block for Penticton, with fresh handmade pies being produced daily by a couple who loves making the best flaky creations.

Kevin Best and Rohani Yusoff are co-owners of the newly named False Bay Savoury Pies. The company and couple came over from Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast and was previously named Lokis Gourmet Pie.

The two also ran a breakfast spot in Kelowna for a brief time.

“When we relocated here, there was Loki's in town already. So we had to change names,” Best said with a chuckle. So instead, they decided to name it after a popular summertime resort in South Africa, where Best hails from.

The couple started with a small gift shop, producing a handful of pies. Once the pandemic hit and Best could no longer travel for work, they decided to put all their effort into a pie shop.

“We got pretty busy. We listed with all the IGA's in BC and we were providing pies for a lot of their biggest stores. But then we decided to move away from wholesale because we're not geared for mass production. Everything is handmade,” Best said.

Their shop itself would sometimes see a shortage of pies available for customers since the demand for the grocery stores grew so big and in turn, left them with little time to be creative.

Best said they wanted to get back to creating a variety of pies and spending time on products.

“But we needed a bigger population base. So we decided to look up in the Okanagan, and this is where we are.”

Settled in at 98 White Avenue West, the couple opened doors officially on Wednesday and said the feedback so far has been great.

“It's overwhelming, actually and we've had such an awesome response in the last couple of days, especially online, tons of reviews, tons of comments. And people have been really kind,” Best said.

“We're just hoping to produce the best possible product we can. We do our own pastry and people love that pastry, so I'm not giving my recipe away.”

A variety of meat pies are available, with Australian, New Zealand, British, Canadian and South African-style fillings.

False Bay Savoury Pies is now open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with plans on expanding hours in the summertime.

For more information or to check out their menu, head to their website here.