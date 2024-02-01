Pentictonites invited to 'Galentine's' market shopping experience

Photo: Contributed

The second annual Galentine's Market is returning to Penticton this February, featuring a wide array of local crafting and creative talent on display to explore and purchase.

On Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., join the fun at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the event, which boasts free admission.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a photo booth, and enter into a grand prize draw for a gift basket of donated items from the market's vendors.

Kids are welcome to come along and they enjoy free crafts.

"So, gather your besties, your sisters, and your soul sisters, and join us for a day filled with love, laughter, and endless positivity," reads the event description.

"Let’s celebrate the power of female friendships and create memories that will last a lifetime."