Group of Naramata Bench wineries hosting special event ahead of Valentines Day

Photo: Contributed

After seeing a smashing success with their first holiday themed event, a Naramata Bench winery is set to host another alongside group of neighbours ahead of Valentines Day.

Joel and Linda Chamaschuk, co-owners of Chain Reaction Winery, reached out to their neighbouring businesses to see if there was interest in hosting a special weekend and creating the first annual Naramata Bench Winterfest this past November.

"It was fabulous. We were just slammed pretty much most of the time," Linda said.

"A number of people contacted us afterwards and we did a bit of a survey, and most people were quite busy and quite happy with it."

Now they have gotten together with eight other wineries and the Naramata Inn to run Big Hearts, Small Bites.

"When we were kind of talking about winter fest, we said there's such an opportunity for doing more events on the bench and it's offseason with just trying to draw up some much needed business," Linda added.

"So we were trying to think about what we could do and we were thinking, Well, why not something that's kind of focused on wine tastings and paired with small bites."

Each winery will be offering something different for visitors, with some hosting complimentary tastings with fun pairings and special promotions.

Chain Reaction will be offering tastings and running their new wood fired pizza oven to share flat breads.

Chain Reaction is joined by Howling Bluff, Lake Breeze, Lang Vineyard, Moraine, Poplar Grove Cheese/Lock & Worth, Ruby Blues, Three Sisters, Township 7 and the Naramata Inn for the event.

Usually the winter months are very slow for wineries, with most of them closing or running limited hours.

"So it's just nice to be able to open and just give locals something to do in February."