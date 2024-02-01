Penticton Vees inviting local pup owners to bring furry friends to adorable race at upcoming game

Photo: Penticton Vees generated promotional image.

Calling all Penticton pups with a passion for pucks!

The Penticton Vees will be hosting their annual Pucks N' Paws night this month, raising money to support the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen and Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society.

As added furry fun this year, for the first time, they will be holding a doggy race across the ice during the first intermission, and fans are invited to sign their pup up for the action.

Small dogs will race from owner to owner between the two blue lines before the Zamboni comes through, so that the snow-filled ice from a period of play will minimize any risk of slipping.

Eligible dogs must be:

35 pounds or less

On leash at all times

Housetrained

Come with a pee pad, dog carrier or kennel

Be accompanied by two handlers, who are ticket holders to the game ($14 each)

Comfortable in a group setting with other dogs and comfortable in a loud environment

There are only 15 spots available for the race, which will take place during the Feb. 17 Vees game against the West Kelowna Warriors.

For more information and to register, click here.

And check out the video below of a similar event at a Kelowna Rockets game in December 2023 to get an idea of the cuteness — and chaos! — of the race.

