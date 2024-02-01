Steven Lee Olsen, Lydia Sutherland to headline Penticton Peach Festival's country night

Photo: Contributed

Steven Lee Olsen will headline the Penticton Peach Festival's Tim Hortons Country Night lineup this summer, announced festival organizers Thursday morning.

Olsen will be joined by Lydia Sutherland as the opening act.

"We are thrilled to bring such incredible talent to the Penticton Peach Festival stage for Tim Hortons Country Night on Thursday, Aug. 8," Alysha Forrest, entertainment director of Peach Festival, said in a press release.

Olsen, who is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has seen years of success in the country music scene, including collaborations with big names like Keith Urban and Garth Brooks.

With a pop-infused take on country music, Olsen's well known hits include "Outta Yours," and hits such as "Raised By A Good Time."

Joining Olsen on stage is Sutherland, a Nashville based, Québec-born singer/songwriter. She has built a songwriting catalog including “Hold Me Back” with Robyn Ottolini, “Mercy” with Kyle McKearney and many more.

“Her ability to deliver hit songs makes her a perfect fit for Tim Hortons Country Night, promising festival-goers a dynamic and unforgettable opening act," Forrest said.

The annual Penticton Peach Festival is running from Aug. 7 to 11. Other entertainment and headliners will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on the entertainment, how to volunteer, become a sponsor or a vendor visit www.Peachfest.com