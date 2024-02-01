Penticton's Peach City Radio celebrates 5 years of success with a big fundraiser to expand their studio

Casey Richardson

“When you tune into Peach City radio, you're going to be hearing maybe your friend or your neighbour or somebody you pass on the street who's sharing their passion.”

Penticton’s CFUZ Peach City Community Radio will be celebrating five years on the FM dial with a big fundraiser this Saturday.

The OnAirversary Funding Drive runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., inviting locals and listeners to the studio where volunteers will be on hand to receive in-person donations and offer tours of the expanding station space.

The City of Penticton recently proclaimed Feb. 1 to 7 as Community Radio Week in Penticton.

Claire Thompson, Peach City Community Radio Board President said it’s been an amazing ride so far since turning on the transmitter and starting to broadcast over the airwaves at 92.9 FM on Feb. 1, 2019.

“We've seen so much growth in terms of listenership and volunteers coming out to join Peach City Radio, and we are 100 per cent volunteer-run station. So it's been amazing. We've welcomed so many diverse people into the station, who are now producing great radio content for our community,” she said.

As a local radio station, their programming has been focused on what's important to the community.

“In terms of content, we have some amazing programs where we've got spoken word content, and people are interviewing just a variety of people from our community, and highlighting the great work that's going on, and the unsung heroes and addressing all of those micro local issues that you don't get from listening to, say, CBC radio or some of the commercial stations, just because we are Penticton-focused,” Thompson added.

The society that runs the station, Peach City Community Radio Society, began in 2010. The station's first online stream began in 2014.

“Flipping that transmitter switch on in 2019 was huge, because now all of a sudden, people are hearing us when they're driving around town in their cars, and they're wondering about 'What is this different sounding radio station,'” Thompson said.

CFUZ still runs its online stream, too.

Thompson said in the past five years, they have seen real growth in people being interested in being a part of the station, and have since had the opportunity to expand.

“We're able to move the wall out into a space that is no longer being used. And so we've increased our footprint by 40 per cent. We have construction underway to build two new studios,” she added.

Once those are completed, the station will be able to have someone live on air at the same time as others are in training, in production or pre-recording shows.

“Plus we'll have a large gathering space because we've missed having that place for our people to come together.”

They hope to raise $15,000 this weekend to get that finished.

“This fundraising event on Feb. 3 is the main way that we're able to bring in funds for the station. So the first chunk of funds raised are gonna go towards paying our rent, our utilities or licensing fees, all of those things. And then once we get beyond that sort of threshold, the money we raise after that is going to go towards our studio expansion,” Thompson said.

“So right now we have a big chunk of the studio that is framed and drywalled, but we need to finish that and get the two new studios up and running.”

During the special 12-hour broadcast on Saturday, the station will be handing out thank-you gifts for different levels of donations.

“They're only available during this OnAirversary day. So we accept donations any time of the year, but it's only during our OnAirversary that we have these special thank you gifts. And we also have a not-so-silent auction, because we're a radio station.”

The online auction runs from Feb. 1st to 3rd with items generously donated by local businesses, which can be found online at www.CFUZ.ca for details.

For those interested in joining the community radio station, a session is being held on Feb. 8 called Radio 101 to introduce newcomers to the process.

“It's on Zoom because we're kind of chaotic here right now and it's an entry point. So it's sort of learning about the station, different ways to get involved and if people want to register for that they email [email protected]”

Other inquiries and questions can be sent to [email protected]

To participate in the funding drive, listeners can tune in to 92.9FM in the Penticton area, or at www.CFUZ.ca on Saturday and then make a donation online or by phone at 236-422-0929.