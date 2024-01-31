Penticton man says $100k lotto win took three days to sink in

Photo: BC Lottery Corporation Steven Wilson is $100,000 richer after lotto win in Penticton.

A Penticton man said it took days to realize he was $100,000 richer.

Steven Wilson won the December 23, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw, but he did not fully process the jackpot right away, having checked the ticket nearly a month after purchasing it.

"Once I found out I won it took three days to sink in,” he said in a press release.



Wilson was at a 7-Eleven when he remembered to check his ticket. It had been weeks since he had bought it.



“Holy moly no way,” he exclaimed, after realizing the win.

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I scanned the ticket. I just saw a lot of zeroes and had to have the clerk check for me.”



Wilson then shared the news with his partner and children.

He said his family was very excited for him.

Wilson now has plans to expand his real estate portfolio and vacation in Italy, as well as gifting some of the windfall to his kids.



He purchased the ticket at Walmart in Penticton.