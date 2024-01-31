Penticton chamber of commerce looking for board members

Photo: Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for a two-year term on its board of directors.

The chamber is seeking "business leaders who want to help shape and contribute to Penticton's business community."

“Any chamber member in good standing [is] absolutely encouraged to submit their name for candidacy,” said chamber president Nicole Clark in a press release Wednesday.

“Our aim as a board and as a chamber is to create the best possible environment for businesses to flourish, which then creates a higher standard of living for all of us that are lucky enough to call Penticton and its surrounding areas home.”

According to the chamber, the board is "typically made up of business leaders that come from a variety of professional, personal, and organizational backgrounds, helping to provide diverse insights and ideas on how to address the opportunities and challenges that exist in Penticton and beyond."

They hope to attract board members from the financial, construction, trades, food and beverage, legal, and not-for-profit industries, who would help with chamber advocacy projects like the annual Business Excellence Awards, Penticton Women in Business and the Start Here Penticton job fair.

“We love creating events that recognize, inform, educate, and connect people and businesses together,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director.

“There is nothing better than hearing a business owner or manager tell us how the chamber helped their business grow and be more successful, and we could not provide that without all the fantastic directors on our board.”

Nominations close on Friday, Feb. 23, which will be followed by a virtual meet and greet of the nominees. The chamber’s annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in person at Wings restaurant in Penticton.

Anyone who wishes to run for a board appointment is invited to complete the application form online here.