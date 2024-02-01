Major mogul action coming to Apex Mountain Resort, followed by multiple regional freestyle events

Photo: Apex Freestyle Club

The best and brightest upcoming mogul skiers will be at Apex Mountain this February, hoping to earn their spot on the world stage.

From Feb. 15 to 18, the South Okanagan mountain will host the NorAm Cup, presented by Freestyle Canada and Toyo Tires.

It is one of just six such continental cups (Europe, Australia/New Zealand, South America, Far East), and the second-highest level of competition in North America.

Winners are vying to earn a spot on the World Cup circuit in the following season.

"This year’s Apex FIS NorAm Cup event has been filled with 50 athletes from across Canada, 50 USA athletes, and 30 athletes from foreign nations," reads a press release from the Apex Freestyle Club.

"The competition will take place on the mountain’s 4 lane mogul run which is world renowned due to its constant 26 degree pitch over the 220m course. There are two jumps with athletes performing impressive aerial manoeuvres and landing safely before returning to the moguls. A panel of 7 highly ranked international judges will evaluate athletes on turns, speed, and air."

The four-day event will include course development practice, and single and dual moguls competitions, all of which are free to watch.

"We would like to invite people to come see the action!" the press release reads.

"Be sure to cheer loudly for Apex Freestyle Club Alumni Grady Parsons and Club athletes who will be performing forerunner duties. The dual moguls event on Sunday can be extremely exciting as the top athletes compete head to head and throw it all on the line to be the first to the finish and eliminate their competition."

The mogul area is a five-minute walk up from the village or is also accessible via the T-bar with a lift pass.

The Apex Freestyle Club also has other upcoming events:

Feb. 10-11 Okanagan Freestyle Cup: Featuring athletes aged 6-14 from Apex, Big White and Silver Star

March 1-3 Timber Tour Apex Moguls: 150-plus athletes aged 7-19 competing, with Apex Freestyle co-hosting the event with Big White Freestyle. Apex will host the moguls, and slopestyle and Big Air will take place at Big White’s Telus Park

The Apex Freestyle Club is also hosting a 50/50 draw supporting their efforts spreading the sport to youth, with a draw date of Feb. 19.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25 and are available to purchase online here.