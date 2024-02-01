Penticton dog parks to see changes in coming months

Photo: City of Penticton

Changes are coming to Penticton dog parks.

Parks crews will be making enhancements at six existing off-leash dog parks in 2024. They will vary depending on the park, but the city says they could include adding improved accessibility and surfacing, shade structures and trees and safety features like self-closing gates.

The Ellis Creek park at 100 Industrial Place will be closed Thursday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 2, to begin prep work.

“We’re excited to dig in to these projects and to create more inviting and enriching play spaces for your dogs. In the meantime, since we’ll be operating heavy machinery, we may need to close the parks temporarily for days here and there to safely conduct the work,” said Tory Young, parks technician, in a press release issued Wednesday.

“We will post signs on-site and encourage you to follow the city’s news announcements and social media posts for the latest updates and progress reports.”

Work is already underway at the Lakeside Road beach off-leash area.

Other planned work includes:

Upgraded ground surface and potable water at the Dartmouth Off-Leash Park (2088 Dartmouth Road)

Potable water and overhead lighting at the Water Treatment Plant Off-Leash Area (1900 Penticton Avenue)

An accessible walkway at Okanagan Lake Beach Off-Leash Area (45 Lakeshore Drive East)

A ramp or stairs will be added at 3 Mile Beach Off-Leash Area (802 Three Mile Road)

City council is investing $200,000 in capital improvements to the city’s six existing off-leash dog parks and green-lit a pilot project creating leash-optional spaces.

That pilot project will run from March 1 to Aug. 31. Details about the project will be announced soon.

Local group People for Penticton Pets was behind the initial recommendation to council to help make pet parks better for the entire community.