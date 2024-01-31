Purple skies hang over the South Okanagan early Wednesday morning

Photo: Dana Coates

Okanagan residents were astonished Wednesday morning to wake up to purple skies at sunrise, a delightful phenomenon that occurs due to the scattering of sunlight through particulates in the atmosphere and air.

Resident Dana Coates took a photo of the skies around 7:15 a.m., saying that it started as pink before it turned purple through thick fog.

"[It] was purple for a while, then blue then white fog," she added.

Colours from sunsets and sunrises are caused by scattering, as the molecules and small particles in the atmosphere change the direction of light rays.

At sunrise and sunset when the Sun is low on the horizon, shorter wavelengths of light are scattered away, due to the low angle at which the Sun's rays are reaching Earth. Usually, only red, yellow and orange longer-wavelengths reach our eyes.

But when cloud cover is present as well, the sky can present a pink-purple hue as the lightwaves reflect off the particulate and interact with each other.

The Okanagan woke up to a foggy day, hence the spectacular colour.

