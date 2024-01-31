Senior stray cat found in rough shape reunited with original owner in South Okanagan

Photo: South Okanagan BC SPCA Abby and her dad reunited at long last.

A senior cat found alone and in rough shape in Kaleden has been reunited with her original owner, thanks to public help.

The South Okanagan BC SPCA shared the happy news on social media, after previously posting a photo of the black cat on social media, asking for help finding her owner.

Her tattoo was too faded to be read clearly, so they asked the public if anyone recognized her, hoping for a miracle.

That miracle came true. After living in several homes over the last 16 years, Abby was reunited with her original owner, thanks to information matching her faded tattoo.

"We know this beautiful 19 year old girl will be pampered through her golden years in life. Thank you so much for all the shares and attention to this poor old girl's case. We couldn't have hoped for a better outcome," the SPCA wrote on social media.

"Cases like Abby's show how incredibly important permanent ID, like a tattoo or microchip are to be reunited with lost pets!"