Summerland couple helps fundraise to provide accessible outdoor sport options at local mountain

After discovering the sport of sit-skiing, a Summerland couple championed and fundraised for its return to the Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, wanting to add better accessibility to the South Okanagan.

Summerland resident Julian Scholefield was paralyzed from the waist down in 2021, saying he had a rare reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine that caused a neurological condition.

Once a very active, healthy man, he had to adjust to moving into a wheelchair and suddenly being restricted from the activities he used to love.

Julian and his wife Angela discovered the Okanagan's Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Adaptive Adventures at a Spinal Cord Injury BC retreat in the spring of 2022.

CRIS had provided adaptive bikes and paddle boards for attendees to the retreat.

“We found out that they had some winter programs as well. Those were run out of [the Telemark Nordic Club] in West Kelowna. So my wife and I went up there and attended some evenings out doing the sit skiing up there,” Julian said.

“As soon as that snow starts to fly, in the wheelchair, it's so hard to even just get out and do the things you have to do. And so having something that's outdoors and fun, and you can get out and have some fun with some friends, is awesome.”

The couple continued to rent out the "Cross Country Sit Ski" gear, taking it up to Nickel Plate, close to their cabin at Apex Mountain.

“Prior to Julian becoming paralyzed we were avid Nordic skiers and downhill skiers, so we thought if we can do something else that can get us back out into the outdoors in the fresh air, let's give it a go,” Angela added.

However, with CRIS only having equipment based in the Central and North Okanagan, the couple wanted to see Nickel Plate, their ‘home’ Nordic centre, have something similar.

After speaking with Nickel Plate staff, they said they learned that they used to own sit ski gear but it had been stolen many years before and had never been replaced.

“I made it a goal to bring one back to Nickel Plate so that everyone in the South Okanagan could enjoy it as much as we do,” Angela said.

She started to reach out to friends, family and community members to help fundraise come September, reaching their goal for the $4,500 equipment piece in less than a month, through CRIS Adaptive’s fundraising page.

“it was very heartwarming and fantastic to know that so many people cared and wanted this to happen as much as we did,” Angela said.

“Accessible equipment is so expensive to start with, so if people don't have the funds to get the accessible equipment, it's not there. It's so important. It just lifts your spirit, your soul and gets those good endorphins running, when you can get out there and you know that there's a place that has the equipment that you can access.”

Julian added that purchasing the equipment just for himself didn’t make sense either.

“It's a big investment for something that I'm happy to use but I'm not going to be using it every day. I'm not going to be using it probably every week,” he said.

The ski gear arrived in December and was ready to go in the new year. It will be owned and maintained by CRIS but will live at and be available for use at Nickel Plate.

It will be available for a modest rental fee and can be booked online through CRIS Adaptive.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with CRIS to once again have a sit ski available for use at our Club,” Rick Watson, CRIS club president said in the press release.

To give others the chance to try out the new ski, CRIS Adaptive and Nickel Plate will be hosting a “demo day” to show off the new ski at Nickel Plate on Sunday, Feb. 4 from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is free to attend.

“Anyone who's in a situation where they're in a chair and would like to try something outdoors and fun, CRIS Adaptive will have multiple skis up there for people to try as well as the one that we did fundraise for. There should be a couple of different opportunities for people to get out and try it and see what Nickel Plate has to offer,” Julian said.

He plans on helping out by demo-ing the equipment.

CRIS Adaptive will also be able to answer questions about their other programs throughout the year.

“Anyone interested in trying the sit ski can come and say hi," Angela said.

"Gosh, I even encourage people to come and try it who are able-bodied and, just see what Julian goes through because it's hard work. You gotta have a really good upper-strength core to do it."

She hopes these equipment rentals may somehow make their way further south too, hinting at having downhill rentals available at Apex and Baldy Mountain resorts.