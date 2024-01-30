Last chance to experience downtown Penticton light tunnel until next winter

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton's festive downtown light display at Gyro Park is coming down this week.

The popular light tunnel that has been lit up nightly since December will be dismantled starting Thursday, Feb. 1.

The city says all the lights will be packed away until being re-assembled next year, and teased in a social media post: "Perhaps with some new surprises."

Tuesday and Wednesday evenings will be the last chances for Pentictonites to enjoy the light tunnel until winter returns next year.