Warm weather breaks temperature records across South Okanagan

Photo: Castanet Camera Skaha Beach on Tuesday morning

The snow is melting, the air is warm and temperatures in the South Okanagan were well above average on Monday, breaking some long-standing records.

Thanks to a tropical air mass that blew in on Sunday night, Penticton, Summerland and Osoyoos all set new daily records for Jan. 29, according to data from Environment Canada.

Penticton reached 12.8 C, breaking its old record of 11.1 C in set in 1974.

Summerland set a new record of 12 C, beating the last record of 11.1 C set in 1953.

Osoyoos climbed to 12.4 C, over its previous record of 11.7 C set in 1974.

Environment Canada is forecasting a warm and wet week ahead across the Thompson Okanagan, with showers expected every day.