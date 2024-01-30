Rotary Club of Summerland thrilled with fundraising progress for new community pier

Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland The old Kiwanis Pier, that the Rotary Club of Summerland is hoping to replace with an even better iteration.

The Summerland Rotary Club is pleased with progress so far towards a vision of a new, much-improved local pier to replace the aged-out Kiwanis Pier that had to be removed last year.

When the news was announced, the Rotary Club made an offer to district council to help raise funds. Council had agreed to spend $800k in grant funding on a basic replacement pier, but the club had a dream of making it even better.

The club offered to raise money for enhancements like a shade structure, benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services, and got to work fundraising right away.

"In the few short months since our partnership agreement, we have come so far! The community has overwhelmingly supported and joined the Summerland Rotary Club efforts," reads a letter to media sent Monday by Connie Denesiuk, pier enhancement project coordinator.

"Our community has supported: a charity golf tournament, Canadian flag fundraiser, pier wood salvage sales and made personal donations along with Christopher Walker memorial donations and light up the lake – to bring us close to $100,000 raised in just a few short months."

Most recently, the club held a 50/50 draw that topped out at $31,390 in ticket sales.

They are now hosting another 50/50, with the jackpot pushing $5,000 at the current time, though that could climb much higher with the winner taking home half at the draw on March 1.

"Beyond that – we ask our community: What businesses, community groups, individuals and organizations would like to contribute and add their support to the new Summerland Pier? Being part of the pier rebuild movement is a way to come together to add a signature piece – in fact a magnet – to Rotary Beach," Denesiuk said.

"It is evident that the people of Summerland want a new, enhanced pier for visitors and locals to enjoy. The Rotary Club of Summerland invites you to support our efforts to make the new pier a focal point of our community."

For more information on the pier project and how to get involved, click here.