Penticton Soupateria receives $1,325 donation towards work

Photo: Penticton Soupateria

The Penticton Soupateria is sending out thanks to local Rotary members for their recent donation supporting vital work keeping the community fed.

The Soupateria is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization that provides a free lunch 365 days a year in Penticton's downtown.

Recently, the Rotary Club of Penticton hosted a "Wheelbarrow Raffle," selling tickets for the chance to win one of four wheelbarrows full of food from one of several local grocery stores.

In total, $1,325 was donated to the Soupateria from proceeds.

The Soupateria took to social media express their gratitude.

"This is very much appreciated and it will help feed those in need."