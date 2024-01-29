224032
Penticton  

Penticton Soupateria receives $1,325 donation towards work

Donation to feed the needy

The Penticton Soupateria is sending out thanks to local Rotary members for their recent donation supporting vital work keeping the community fed.

The Soupateria is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization that provides a free lunch 365 days a year in Penticton's downtown.

Recently, the Rotary Club of Penticton hosted a "Wheelbarrow Raffle," selling tickets for the chance to win one of four wheelbarrows full of food from one of several local grocery stores.

In total, $1,325 was donated to the Soupateria from proceeds.

The Soupateria took to social media express their gratitude.

"This is very much appreciated and it will help feed those in need."

