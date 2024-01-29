Rock slide north of Princeton open again after slide on Coalmont Road

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

DriveBC now reports that Coalmont Road has reopened in both directions after a rock slide earlier Monday.

Drivers are urged to watch for traffic control and crews working between Parish Ave and Charles Rd for 14.7 kilometres.

Another update is not expected until Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

The main road connecting Tulameen and Coalmont to Princeton is closed in both directions on Monday morning.

Coalmont Road is closed for 14.7 km due to a rock slide between Parish Avenue and Charles Road, 1 km north of Princeton.

A geotechnical investigation is underway and an assessment is in progress, however, the next update is not expected until 3 p.m. Monday.

