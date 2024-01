Photo: DriveBC

The main road connecting Tulameen and Coalmont to Princeton is closed in both directions on Monday morning.

Coalmont Road is closed for 14.7 km due to a rock slide between Parish Avenue and Charles Road, 1 km north of Princeton.

A geotechnical investigation is underway and an assessment is in progress, however, the next update is not expected until 3 p.m. Monday.

