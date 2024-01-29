Blasting will briefly close Highway 97 north of Summerland today

Photo: AIM Roads Highway 97 will be closed north of Summerland from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Blasting will close Highway 97 north of Summerland briefly today.

AIM Roads says the highway will be closed in both directions between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the slide mitigation work. It will be opened as soon as the blasting and safety assessments are completed.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently until the site is stable.

Travellers are reminded that conditions can change quickly and to check drivebc.ca/ for the most current road conditions and closures.