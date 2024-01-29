Penticton full of fun events in February

Photo: Snakebite Film Festival

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

There is plenty to get excited about in Penticton in February.

The city's signature film festival is fast approaching, and tickets are still available for some of the feature-length films.

Snakebite Film Festival runs Feb. 1 to 4, with seven theatres booked over the four days.

The opening night film will be the John Waters classic "Hairspray" at Landmark Cinemas, followed by a full weekend of films.

The festival is entirely volunteer-run. Full weekend passes are sold out, but individual tickets can be purchased for the feature films for $17.31. More information and tickets are available online here.

Up at Apex Mountain, Vertical & Vintages will take place on Feb. 3.

Described as "an epic season highlight," Vertical & Vintages is hosted by The Gunbarrel Saloon.

It will be a social evening of wine sipping.

"All the participating wineries are local and all equally delicious," reads the even description.

"The Gunbarrel Saloon kitchen will also be providing an array of tasty appetizers to pair with your wines."

Tickets are available for sale online here.

"Birthday Club" is playing at Many Hats Theatre from Feb. 9 to March 3.

"Five women get together for their birthdays, each with her own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, while solving the problems of the world," reads the description of the show.

More information and tickets can be found here.

Feel like getting outside? Enjoy a three-course fireside dinner and snowshoe tour with Hoodoo on Feb. 10.

"Your guide will lead you to a magical, twinkling, hand carved snow den. As you take your place around an intimate seating area with a warm, fire centrepiece, you’ll enjoy a beverage by Maple Leaf Spirit," reads the event description.

"Your guides will begin your 3 course service and wine pairing with Chef Mark Ashton from Lake Breeze Winery. Enjoy this night under the stars cozied up to your loved ones beside a warm fire, with great people, delicious food, and beverages."

For more information, click here.

On Feb. 10, celebrate the lunar new year with "Mr. Dim Sum and Ms. Bubbles" at Bench 1775 Winery.

There will be a chef-curated selection of food and hands-on activities perfect for kids and adults. Children under 5 can attend for free.

Spots are limited, so those interested are urged to nab tickets now.

For more information, click here.

And on Feb. 24, Penticton's OneWorld Multicultural Festival is back.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort, explore arts, goods and food from the many cultural backgrounds that call Penticton home.

More than 35 countries will be represented, and admission is free.

For more information, click here.

