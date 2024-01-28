Summerland rescue hoping to get all of their adoptable cats and kitties into homes

Casey Richardson

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is working on fulfilling their New Year's resolution to get every single one of their cats and kittens adopted this year.

"Each and every one of them deserve a loving forever home," Critteraid dog house director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said.

"We have some absolute beauties in our sanctuary just waiting for you to come and meet them."

The rescue has cats of all different ages, sizes and personalities to fit into every type of cat lover's home.

"If you need another kitty in your life, or you're ready to start your lifelong love of cats, please go to the Critteraid website."

To take a look at all the adoptable cats and kitties, visit critteraid.org