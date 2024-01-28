Wild Sheep Society of BC hosting a Salute to Conservation and Mountain Hunting Expo in Penticton

Photo: Wild Sheep Society/ Peter Gutsche @tatlowcreative

"When you see wildlife [and] wild sheep on the side of the road, don't take it for granted because it could easily go away."

The Wild Sheep Society of BC (WSSBC), a not for profit organization dedicated to looking after BC's wild sheep population, is hosting a big event next month in Penticton.

Their Annual General Meeting, as well as the Salute to Conservation and Mountain Hunting Expo will take place from Feb. 22 to 24 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Kyle Stelter, the CEO of the Wild Sheep Society of BC and Vice-Chair of the Wild Sheep Foundation said previously they've held the event in Kamloops for the past decade, but have moved to Penticton to host in a larger space.

"The Okanagan Valley, in particular the South Okanagan, they're really struggling with wildlife and with sheep specifically with the disease issue...It's sort of ground zero for this," he said.

The South Okanagan Bighorn Sheep Disease Symposium kicks off the weekend starting Thursday morning, which aims to be collaborative event bringing wild sheep researchers, First Nations, wildlife professionals, knowledge holders, hunters, outfitters, guides, government staff and wild sheep advocates together.

"Wild Sheep are kind of a keystone species, if Wild Sheep are doing well, it's kind of a reflection of the ecosystem that generally the ecosystem is doing well. If while sheep are not doing well, then it's probably a good reflection that other species aren't as well," Stelter added.

"If you're really a die hard science person and care about the science, we're bringing in professionals from around the world."

Dr. Stew Burgess, the Head of the Department of Vaccines and Diagnostics at the Moredun Research Institute in Edinburgh, Scotland, will also be speaking at the event.

The organization hopes to create conversation around the South Okanagan bighorn metapopulation, discussing summaries on hemorrhagic disease viruses (Bluetongue and Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease viruses), Psoroptic mange caused by external mites, and respiratory disease associated with Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae.

"Wild Sheep and domestic sheep don't do well together. Basically, the domestic sheep have disease in them that, basically it doesn't kill them, and it certainly doesn't affect them to the extent Wild Sheep does," Stelter said.

"Where it becomes challenging is we have industry with domestic producers and ranchers and farmers that have domestic sheep, and they happen to be in wild sheep range. And what happens is the disease is contracted from these domestic sheep, in most cases, although it can be passed from wild sheep to wild sheep, and then it can cause widespread die off. "

He pointed to the Fraser River ecosystem as an example, where roughly 2500 sheep were counted in the 1990s, which has dropped to about 800 due to the Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae.

"We're just trying to find ways in the regulation is kind of the best case scenario. The problem is there's no real cure for ovipneumoniae or many of these other diseases that affect wild sheep."

Stelter said WSSBC invested $630,000 last year in projects across the province, working with Indigenous communities and other conservation organizations. They currently have three major projects with the Okanagan Nations Alliance totalling over $300,000 in project costs.

"We're working with other entities and groups to try and raise that money and we've been very successful in that we'll be able to fully support their funding requests for the next few years for this disease issue."

He added that more government regulations in separating domestic and wild sheep could make a big different for the populations.

The society will be running two banquet dinners, along with live auctions, raffles and giveaways to help raise money towards their conservation efforts.

"We probably have about a couple $100,000 In raffle prizes that you can win. So lots of great opportunities there for people just to check out the latest stuff."

Alongside the conservation comes information for mountain hunters and anyone interested in learning more.

"It's an experience for anyone that's really interested in the outdoors and especially in the mountains," Stelter said. "For anyone that's interested in a mountain experience so maybe the backcountry skiers or climbers, or certainly hunters, were trying to promote this event to encourage people to attend. We have a lot of [vendors] coming up from the United States, so some of the bigger vendors that are sort of well known in the mountain hunting realm."

Stelter said the conservation and mountain hunting world intertwine.

"The Wild Sheep Society of BC, we're predominantly hunter conservationists, so you kind of get the whole realm when it comes to conservation. You get people that are anti hunting, they are people that are ambivalent, there's people that are pro hunting, but really hunters care strongly and are very passionate about wildlife," he added.

"We want to see wildlife thrive on the landscape. Hunters are obviously heavily regulated by regulation, of course, and limited in what we are willing and able to take off the landscape but the biggest thing for us is making sure that there's healthy wildlife, because we want that sustainability."

Growing up on a farm and hunting as well, Stelter said he's always had a respect for wildlife.

"We are hunters, but we are conservationists at heart. The most important thing for us is to make sure the wildlife is there first. So it's really important that we keep that in mind and if we care about it, we need to be very intentional about it to support these important causes."

The event also includes activities such as A Run in the Park, which is a 10-15km challenge run through Okanagan Mountain and the Great Canadian Backpack Race, which has a team of two will compete for bragging rights and Stone Glacier Backpacks.

Registration has opened for the weekend, with multiple packages available. For more information and to sign up, head to the Wild Sheep Society website here.