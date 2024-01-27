Summerland Museum shares a look back at Robert Burns night in 1987

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A Burns Night celebration held 37 years ago in Summerland.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back at a Burns Night celebration held 37 years ago.

Burns Night, is celebrated every year on Jan. 25 in honour of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns.

"The Ayrshire poet and lyricist died in 1796, at the age of 37, but he is still regarded as the most prominent poet to have written in the Scots dialect. The first Burns Night was held in 1801 and since then, Burns Night has been celebrated each year with music, poetry, a dram or two, and of course the 'great chieftain o' the puddin'-race' (haggis!)," the museum wrote in their post.

Featuring a photo from 1987, the museum shows the annual Burns Night concert held by the Rainbow Singers at the Summerland Drop-in Centre.

"The haggis, which had been imported from Vancouver for the occasion, was ceremoniously piped into the hall by Scott Young and carried by Tom Mair. The "Address to the Haggis" was recited by Tom Mair while Grace was said by Joe Henderson."

The evening had conductor Ed Sergent lead the Rainbow Singers in a program of six Scottish songs, and George Young sang a medley of Scottish songs, accompanying himself on the piano.

The Rainbow Singers were a seniors' singing group in Summerland established in 1977, with members from 60 to 92 years old. They gave their last performance at Choral Fest in 1999, after more than 20 years of entertaining audiences

The hall wall was decorated with a picture of Robert Burns and tartan scarves.

"The packed hall then feasted on traditional food such as the aforementioned haggis, neeps, and tatties."

