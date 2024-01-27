Dozens gather in support of Drag Story Time in Penticton

It was a full house of support inside and outside the Penticton Art Gallery on Saturday morning for Drag Story Time.

Kelowna drag performer Freida Whales has been reading stories to local children for the past six years at public venues around the Okanagan.

They said it was an amazing crowd outside full of love and support and a full register of over 50 families coming in.

Whales reads two books, took the crowd through a few songs and there were plenty of arts and crafts activities for afterwards.

"The kids were really enjoying the books and they love the penguin dance," they said. Their goal is to improve literacy and encourage a love of reading in kids.

The Penticton Pride Social Club organized a gathering to show support for the event to make sure families and Whales would feel welcome in Penticton. The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society’s board members were also in attendance to provide support.

The majority of the crowd was in favour of the event, with just a couple protestors.

The bylaw officer on scene and the art gallery confirmed there were no issues, and everyone was respectful.

The event was such a success that Whales will be returning in the spring and plans on coming down to Penticton regularly.

For digital story times, colouring sheets and to keep an eye out for upcoming story time announcements, head to their website here.

Casey Richardson