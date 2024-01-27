South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA asks for donations to their pet food bank

Photo: Pixabay

The South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA is asking for a helping hand in keeping their animals fed.

The rescue posted on Friday afternoon that they are in need of some items for their pet food bank and some to help feed those picky eaters

They are in need of:

Unopened bags of dry cat food

Cans of wet cat and dog food (especially the brands listed in the photo)

Hot dog wieners or cheese (used as high-value treats for training and as pill-pockets)

"Our animals and those in the community would benefit greatly," they shared.

Donations can be made at 2200 Dartmouth Drive and the SPCA can be reached by phone at 250-493-0136 or by email at [email protected]