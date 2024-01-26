Penticton RCMP asking for public's help in locating a local man

Photo: RCMP

The Penticton RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Penticton resident, who was last seen on Thursday.

Police are looking for 48-year-old Bradley Nichol and are very concerned for his health and well-being.

The family reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Nichol is described as a caucasian male, standing 6'1" and weighing around 232 lbs (105 kg). He is bald and has blue eyes.

Nichol was last seen wearing blue pants, a black long sleeve shirt, grey running shoes, a black North Face rain jacket and carrying a grey Herschel lap top bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nichol is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.