Penticton Youth Council forms to encourage high school students to explore leadership and have a voice

Photo: Travel Penticton

Penticton students are joining together with a shared goal of creating change within the city, forming Youth Council Penticton.

The new group is filled with welcoming high school students from Grade 9 to Grade 12. All members will "actively promote positive change in the community through volunteerism, empowerment, connection, and most importantly, leadership," according to a press release announcing the group's formation.

The group will meet weekly on overarching issues such as climate change, Indigenous relations, mental health, youth employment, substance use, discrimination, and transportation.

"With a diverse leadership team and the gumption to act, the Youth Council finds themselves empowered to make actionable plans that contribute to their community," the group says.

"Youth Council Penticton is planning to address various local issues with a series of public projects, aimed at engaging youth and empowering their voices in the community."

Some planned initiatives are as follows:

Public seminars for youth who want to pursue art and sports professionally, with established individuals in their respective fields as presenters

Multicultural events and anti-racism workshops to raise awareness, teach and share various cultures, languages and experiences

Spearheading composting initiatives throughout the municipality and spread awareness on how to compost and what environmental effect it plays

Sophie Robinson is the group's founder, and came up with the idea because she wanted to encourage youth to share their voices and passions.

“I first became interested in youth civic engagement from my Grade 8 teacher Mrs. Cumberland. She encouraged all her students to be involved in our community and taught us the importance of exercising our individual voices. ” Robinson said.

“I hope that this initiative will inspire youth to learn more about their city and to become excited to be actively involved in our community.”

Ciara Browne is a Grade 12 member of the Youth Council who is excited to get involved.

“As a Youth Council member, I am empowered to create actionable plans that promote real change in my community," Browne said. Her specific areas of interest include athletics, accessibility of STEM education, and fostering environmental conservation in Penticton.

Recruitment is open now for any interested high school students. Email [email protected] and follow the Youth Council Penticton instagram page: @youthcouncil.penticton for more information.