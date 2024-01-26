Green Mountain Road reopens to single lane alternating after vehicle incident near Penticton

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 2:46 p.m.

Penticton RCMP have said that traffic on Green Mountain Road has now reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

Police added that there will be further updates to follow.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

A motor vehicle incident has closed Green Mountain Road in both directions in its 800 block.

Penticton RCMP are currently responding and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Emergency personnel are performing their duties.

An RCMP press release advises that it is unknown when the road will reopen.

Updates will be provided when possible.