RCMP still seeking South Okanagan woman wanted on multiple warrants

Photo: RCMP

Keremeos BC Highway Patrol are still seeking a woman wanted on multiple warrants, after first seeking the public’s help in tracking her down earlier this month.

Michelle Babette Lawrence, 48, is wanted for multiple counts of driving while prohibited and obstruction.

“She is known to be violent and has assaulted police in the past. She has fled from police in the past,” said BC Highway Patrol-Keremeos in a news release.

Lawrence is described as being Indigenous, approximately 5’ 8” tall and around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Other details include a mole on her left eyelid and one on her left cheek. She is reportedly known to reside in Osoyoos but frequents other cities in the Okanagan.

Anyone who sees Lawrence or knows of her whereabouts is advised not to confront her, and instead contact local RCMP.