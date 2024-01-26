Penticton Scottish Festival society set to honour Robbie Burns' 264th birthday

Photo: Penticton Scottish Festival

The Penticton Scottish Festival is excited to celebrate the legacy of Robbie Burns Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the festival society and guests will be celebrating Burns' birthday, hundreds of years after his birth.

Burns was born in 1759 and is regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

Many know his most famous pieces "Auld Lang Syne" and maybe "A Red, Red Rose," "Tam O’Shanter" and "Address to a Haggis," just a few of 716 pieces he penned in his 37 years alive.

Each year, Scots celebrate his life, honouring the poet and his reach beyond his years on Earth — statues and monuments in his name exist around the world and his songs and poems have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Penticton's Burns Supper will see a full roast beef dinner and real haggis, plus entertainment including bagpipes and Highland, Irish and Scottish dancing.

Proceeds from the event support the Penticton Scottish Festival in putting on their annual event, running this year from July 5 to 6.

While tickets to Robbie Burns night are all sold out, tickets for the Scottish Festival itself will soon be on sale. For more information on the festival and the organization's other events, click here.