Board to ponder sending potential school closures in Summerland and Penticton to public engagement

Photo: Chelsea Powrie School District 67 meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, unveiling potential school closure plans.

The next small step has been taken on the road towards potential school closures and organizational shakeup in the Summerland and Penticton district.

At a School District 67 Business Committee meeting Thursday night, members voted to recommend that the Board of Education initiate a 60-day public consultation process on the proposed "Long-Range Facilities Plan," which had been unveiled earlier in the week.

That plan proposes the closure of Summerland, Parkway and Carmi Elementary schools, with the facilities to be repurposed in an as-yet undetermined way, and the conversion of KVR and Skaha Lake middle schools into Kindergarten to Grade 7 facilities, and Summerland Middle School into a Kindergarten to Grade 6 facility.

Columbia Elementary would transition from a Princess Margaret feeder school to a Penticton Secondary feeder school, and some ConnectEd programming could potentially be relocated to a new location in 2025-26.

District staff explained schools are overall under capacity, and the district faces $1 million in "unfunded inflationary cost pressures" each year.

According to district staff, enrolment in the district has decreased by 36 per cent since 2001, and that shows no sign of changing significantly over the next 20 years.

The elimination of middle schools and consolidation of students to fewer physical locations, they argue, will help the bottom line and ensure funds are still available for extracurricular programming like the arts which are sometimes the first on the chopping block when budget pressures arrive.

The transitions would take place over several years, and capital costs to convert middle schools to elementary schools would cost about $3 million. The elementary closures would not be enacted until the 2025-26 school year, and the full completion would be in the 2026-27 school year.

The currently proposed school closures would save an estimated $1.5 million each year on an annual basis, on the low side, according to information provided by staff.

The recommendation made Thursday is just a small step forward, as the matter has now been moved to the January Board of Education meeting to consider that recommendation and decide whether or not to adopt it.

If they do, the 60-day public consultation period will commence, followed by the board receiving that feedback and making any final decisions.

The full details of the recommended Long-Range Facilities Plan can be found on the district's website here.