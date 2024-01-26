Drag performer hoping storytime at Penticton Art Gallery inspires more kids to read

Casey Richardson

Hoping to help kids “‘love to learn to read," a Kelowna drag performer will spend their Saturday morning at the Penticton Art Gallery for a story time reading.

Freida Whales has been reading stories to local children for the past six years at public venues around the Okanagan.

They’re heading across the valley this month to take part in Drag Story Time events at local art galleries.

“I've always been inspired to work with kids and I don't see a lot of love for literacy when I do my day job,” Whales shared.

Tyson Cook — who performs as Freida Whales — also works as an education assistant for the Central Okanagan School District.

“It's just to learn to love to read. A lot of kids nowadays are on iPads and stuff like that. So just making sure that their reading levels are up.”

In choosing which books to read, Whales said they’ll find a fun story that can dive into self-acceptance or teach kids an important lesson.

And showing up as Freida Whales helps the kids get engaged too.

“Obviously, Freida is a lot more animated and colourful than I am, she can pull off a foam wig better than I can,” they said with a laugh.

“So I just see it more as a, kind of, clown character myself for my kind of drag. And so it's just a clown character that happens to be a female….Dressing up and having fun is not just for kids. It's for everybody.”

Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford said they’ve had a long-standing relationship with Whales and were excited to join the other Okanagan art galleries in hosting the one-day storytelling workshop for kids.

“We've had drag performances here at the gallery for various events and exhibitions over the years and never had a problem with anything there. So yeah, just in building on that, and the idea of creating a safe, inclusive space,” he said.

“I think it's a really fun way for kids to be able to be engaged in something a little bit different in some storytime telling.”

Unfortunately, the gallery had been dealing with efforts to disrupt the event, with board members and various staff members receiving cruel and hateful emails to their personal accounts.

“It's one thing to have a complaint, it's another thing to put threats to somebody,” Crawford said. “There's been a lot of horrible things that have been said that are completely misinformed, that have nothing to do with the fact that it's somebody reading kids' books.”

“I firmly stand behind putting the show on here, I have no concerns about Freida, their reputation, or anything about it. They have undergone more vetting amongst their peers, being a teacher working with vulnerable youth than most of us who live our lives.“

While Crawford said that people have a right to protest, he asks for everyone to be conscious and respectful that it is kids and their parents going to this event.

“Because of the threats that were put out there. We've informed the RCMP, the DPA and our bylaw officers. And I think that is just common sense if you've had legitimate threats, and they may be heated, but at the same time, the people who received the threats felt a genuine concern for their safety and well-being.”

He said that his door is always open to meet with anybody who has a problem with the event.

“To me, it's no different than going down to Disneyland and meeting any of the characters that are all dressed up and playing a different role. To me, it's all one and the same, and you have no idea who's in the Mickey Mouse outfit, if it's a guy or a girl,” he added.

Whales said they choose to laugh off any hate they receive.

“I actually raised $600 in a lot of the hater's names last year with a ‘Queen of Controversy’ button, and I donated it all to local trans youth in Kelowna,” they said.

“There's always literally 50 times more love messages than the one or two random trolls that are not even from here posting on my Facebook page.”

A counter-protest love march will also be in attendance on Saturday with the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.

“Just looking forward to a lot of love being spread around the valley, and hopefully some kids loving some books,” Whales said.